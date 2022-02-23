Recreational area in Three Way now open to public

THREE WAY, Tenn. — A project that started in 2016 is now coming to the end of phase one.

Middle Fork Recreational Area in north Madison County is expected to provide a place for West Tennesseans to walk, run, fish and kayak.

When finished, the 850 acre recreational area will have five lakes ranging from two to 10 acres each.

Paige Keith, with the West Tennessee River Basin Authority, says the project has suffered several delays in the past few years.

“The major delay is weather, as it is with any project. When it is wet and rainy outside, it is hard to get that equipment in there for the paving and graveling of the parking lot that is going in,” Keith said.

So far phase one of the project is 90% complete, which means walkways are mostly paved and ready for use.

But what is not quite ready just yet are kayaking, fishing, and any recreational activities on the water.

“The grating and paving of the trails, those should be wrapping up by the end of April. Phase two is going to include trail head signage, overlooks, and temporary restroom facilities,” Keith said.

Keith says they are expecting those that want to get out on the water will have the chance to do so by the summer.

“We are hoping with this weather that our lakes are going to be filled up so people will be able to go out and fish, possibly kayak, because I know that is what a lot of people are looking forward to doing,” Keith said.

She says they hope to have the project fully completed in two to three years.

And Keith says it will become a place for people to enjoy the outdoors.

“Having a place for families to get outside and enjoy what our area has to offer as far as nature goes, I think it is going to be a wonderful thing,” Keith said.

Keith says they hope to add more phases to the area that includes a welcome center if they can get the funding.

