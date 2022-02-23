Residents concerned over sinkhole in Medon

MEDON, Tenn. — The roads can be hazardous with all the heavy rain lately, and one resident wants something done about it.



In Medon, there is now a sinkhole where a culvert caved in.

Pastor Jerry Reaves Sr. of Harvest Temple Outreach Church says officials have tried to fix the area more than once, but the water comes and washes it out.

Now with the sinkhole, he’s concerned about the community and how people will be able to get around.

“I’m concerned about the community. We have elderly in the community, we have some on canes, walkers. We have nurse practitioners here in the community, and when the road is out we have to go so far around in order to get to our destination,” Pastor Reaves shared.

Reaves says eventually, there needs to be a permanent fix.