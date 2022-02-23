UT officials give State of the University address

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee held their State of the University address on Wednesday.

The chancellors from each UT campus spoke on the 2021 year and how the university handled the second year in a pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, enrollment for the university increased by more than two percent.

UT President Randy Boyd says the institute continued to follow the four pillars to enhance student success, expand research, foster outreach to the community, and continue workforce and administrative excellence.

Boyd says in the future they will continue to meet students’ educational needs.

“We have to meet them where they are. Through dramatically enhanced online and virtual opportunities and through new certificate programs that allow them to get the critical job skills that they need in less time in this rapidly changing world,” Boyd said.

Both Boyd and each chancellor say they are excited for what the future holds for the University of Tennessee.

