Flooding, outages, fallen trees: West Tennessee faces icy weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several residents in different counties were affected by the stormy weather.

































Viewer Photo: Medon, TN



Viewer Photo: Medina, TN

Viewer Photo: Jackson, TN

Viewer Photo: Trenton, TN

Close to 1,500 residents across south Gibson County and north Madison County did not have any power early Thursday morning, and there were eight outage trouble spots according to Gibson Electric Membership Corporation. The Jackson Energy Authority reported having over 8,000 clients without power as well.

After about an hour, there were 700 residents and businesses without power across Madison, Gibson and south Crockett Counties but there were 18 outage trouble spots.

While driving through north Jackson, there were numerous tree branches and trees that had fallen because of the frozen branches. These trees were all through North Highland Avenue near the 45 Bypass. One of these trees was on the side of the road and another was outside someone’s yard.

And while residents in north Jackson were dealing with power outages and frozen tree branches, residents in south Jackson were dealing with another weather related issue.

Perry Switch Road near Grove Avenue and Highland Avenue was closed due to the high water levels. Some bushes and small trees were almost fully submerged. The water under the bridge on Perry Switch Road, although calm, was flowing in very high levels.

Another road closed was a street between Tennessee and C Street in Bemis. The water there covered sidewalks, and some cars that were parked had water almost reaching their rim or slightly covering it.

Stay with us online and on-air for more coverage of this week’s icy weather.

Find live radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and more with the WBBJ Weather app.