Funding for new Pope School discussed Thursday

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County leaders discussed funding for the new Pope School during a meeting Thursday morning.

$48 million was the amount estimated that could be used towards funding the new Pope School. $32 million would be from a loan, and $16 million dollars from the ARPA funds.

Madison County Budget Chairman Doug Stephenson believes the funding will be approved, but he has some concerns.

“We still have amenities like desks, computers, and other things that they’re going to need that’s not on that, so that’s going to be coming up, that we’re going to have to pay for at a future date,” Stephenson said.

The final vote will be during their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

