Jackson officials talk redistricting, more in meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — City leaders gathered to discuss some important topics.

First on the agenda was the rezoning of districts.

The city has a year to get into their redistricting lines.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says, for the city, it’s more about the number of people and dividing by nine to make it as equal as possible.

The next topic of discussion was about the last few steps to sealing the deal with Georgia Pacific.

In the next four or five weeks, the city will finalize the land sale and move forward with a new industry coming to Jackson.

