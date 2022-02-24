James Thomas “Tommy” Cole

James Thomas “Tommy” Cole, age 89, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of the late Edith Ann Strickland Cole, departed this life Friday afternoon, February 18, 2022 at his home.

Tommy was born October 14, 1932 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Harry Gordon Cole and Gladys Earlyne Erwin Cole. He served his country in the United States Army and was married March 18, 1960 to Edith Ann Strickland Cole. Mrs. Cole preceded him in death on September 5, 2017.

Tommy was a Boy Scout who was a Scout Master and Assistant Scout Master. He was employed at Buckeye Cellulose Corporation as a production machinist before his retirement and was a member of Masonic Lodge #299. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and will be remembered for being a loving husband, father and friend.

Mr. Cole is survived by his son, Thomas Cole of Oakland, TN; three nieces, Debi C. Wilson (Kevin), Carrie E. Cole and Susie Holley (Jimmy); and his nephew, Harry Gordon Cole, III (Shanna).

Graveside Services for Mr. Cole will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis with Bro. Carl Doyle of Oakland officiating.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center.