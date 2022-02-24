Madison County Fire rescues woman stuck in flood waters

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department responded to a woman whose car was stuck in high flood waters.

At 7 .p.m., the department responded to a call of a woman reporting she was stuck in the water on Westover Road.

Upon arriving, Madison County Fire were able to make contact and the victim was able to make it out safely and unharmed.

Earlier on Thursday, crews responded to three to four other rescues which were all related to water and roadways.

Chief Eric Turner says it is important to remember to not drive into standing water because you don’t know how deep it is and how it can affect your car.

