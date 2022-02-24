Michael Steven Cairel Sr.

Michael Steven Cairel Sr, 60 of Jackson, TN passed February 17, 2022

Born June 30, 1961 in Taylorville, IL. He grew up in Jacksonville, Fl. Mike was a member of Oak Crest Methodist Church. As a teen he went on a mission trip to Costa Rica. Mike, as he preferred to be called, graduated from Forest High School in 1979. He became a Correctional Officer in Starke Fl. Later Mike transferred to Orlando Reception Center where he finished his career of 30 years and retired to Jackson TN. He was an avid Miami Dolphin Fan. Mike loved fishing, hunting, going to the beach and most of all spending time with family. Mike was a Big Teddy Bear and Loved by so many. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son and a wonderful Papa Baldy and Poppy to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Syndi Heymann Cairel, His son Michael Steven Cairel Jr . (fiance Kaytlynn Grigsby), Stepsons Adam Mathews and Andrew Mathews, 3 Grandchildren and 7 Step Grandchildren, Mother Eileen (Bill ) Wadding, sisters Sherry(Norman) Kirkendoll, Marsha(Joe) Sutorus , Stepmother Janice Cairel. Lots of Aunts, Uncles, cousins, niece and nephew. He was proceeded in death by his Father, Jack H. Cairel.

For any further inquiries please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 731.736.4333