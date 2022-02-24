Otis L. Burk

WBBJ Staff,
Burk Otis 2Otis L. Burk of Puryear, TN
88
His residence
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
2:00 PM Sunday, February 27, 2022
McEvoy Funeral Home
Dwayne Chadwick of Puryear Baptist Church and

Mike Rhodes interum at Oak Grove Baptist Church
Walker Cemetery
4:00-7:00 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022, and after12:00 PM Sunday
December 7, 1933, in Oneida, Tennessee
Glynn Gallimore, Tim Brannon, Johnny Alexander, Phillip Gallimore, Derek Bell, Joey Boyd, Jack Stanulis, and Cody Bumpus.                  Honorary Pallbearers: Grandson & Great grandchildren
James Henry Burk and Sally Terry Burk, both preceded
Janice Fuqua Burk of Puryear, TN; Married: February 25, 1956
Debbie (Tim) Brannon of Puryear, TN

Myra (Glynn) Gallimore of Puryear, TN

Stephanie (Johnny) Alexander of Lascassas, TN
Henry (Ellen) Burk of Almo, KY
Natalie (Joey) Boyd, Kelly (Cody) Bumpus, Phillip (Lindsey) Gallimore,  Amanda (Derek) Bell, Christy (Jack) Stanulis, Nathan Burk, Adam Burk, Matthew Burk.
13 – Luke Boyd, Izzy Boyd, Ty Barlow, Keira Gallimore, Ava Barlow, Pryce Gallimore, Bree Barlow, Grey Gallimore, Jocelyn Bell, Camdon Bell, Jackson Stanulis, Lilyann Stanulis, Cain Burk.

1 – Asher Freimuth-Bingham, preceded
Zola Brewster of Sherman, TX

Geneva Koger of Puryear, TN
Arlie Burk of Cookeville, TN

James Allen Burk of Round Lake, IL

Floyd, Ethol, Cleduith Burk all three preceded
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Otis worked at Celotex until closing and he owned and operated Burk’s Microscope Sales & Service where he went to schools and colleges selling and repairing microscopes. He was a member of Puryear Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing, and most of all his family.
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts