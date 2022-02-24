|Otis L. Burk of Puryear, TN
|88
|His residence
|Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|2:00 PM Sunday, February 27, 2022
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Dwayne Chadwick of Puryear Baptist Church and
Mike Rhodes interum at Oak Grove Baptist Church
|Walker Cemetery
|4:00-7:00 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022, and after12:00 PM Sunday
|December 7, 1933, in Oneida, Tennessee
|Glynn Gallimore, Tim Brannon, Johnny Alexander, Phillip Gallimore, Derek Bell, Joey Boyd, Jack Stanulis, and Cody Bumpus. Honorary Pallbearers: Grandson & Great grandchildren
|James Henry Burk and Sally Terry Burk, both preceded
|Janice Fuqua Burk of Puryear, TN; Married: February 25, 1956
|Debbie (Tim) Brannon of Puryear, TN
Myra (Glynn) Gallimore of Puryear, TN
Stephanie (Johnny) Alexander of Lascassas, TN
|Henry (Ellen) Burk of Almo, KY
|Natalie (Joey) Boyd, Kelly (Cody) Bumpus, Phillip (Lindsey) Gallimore, Amanda (Derek) Bell, Christy (Jack) Stanulis, Nathan Burk, Adam Burk, Matthew Burk.
|13 – Luke Boyd, Izzy Boyd, Ty Barlow, Keira Gallimore, Ava Barlow, Pryce Gallimore, Bree Barlow, Grey Gallimore, Jocelyn Bell, Camdon Bell, Jackson Stanulis, Lilyann Stanulis, Cain Burk.
1 – Asher Freimuth-Bingham, preceded
|Zola Brewster of Sherman, TX
Geneva Koger of Puryear, TN
|Arlie Burk of Cookeville, TN
James Allen Burk of Round Lake, IL
Floyd, Ethol, Cleduith Burk all three preceded
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
|Otis worked at Celotex until closing and he owned and operated Burk’s Microscope Sales & Service where he went to schools and colleges selling and repairing microscopes. He was a member of Puryear Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing, and most of all his family.