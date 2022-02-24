Tennessee sued over state House, Senate redistricting maps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawsuit backed by the Tennessee Democratic Party seeks to block new Republican-drawn redistricting maps for the state House and Senate.

The challenge filed in Davidson County Chancery Court by three voters Wednesday argues they violated the state Constitution by dividing more counties than necessary in the House and incorrectly numbering the Senate districts to help them keep a firm grip on their partisan advantages.

Republicans have argued their map-making work falls in line with state and federal requirements.

The challenge doesn’t target the higher profile U.S. House map.

That map has drawn scrutiny for carving growing, left-leaning Nashville into three districts that extend far into suburbs and rural areas, favoring Republicans.

