THDA offers COVID-19 relief to homeowners

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is helping those that have fallen behind on payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Ralph Perrey says so far they have 1,200 homeowners that have signed up for the assistance.

Perrey says the pandemic has caused several homeowners to miss payments, and with the grant funding, they are able to cover what they can’t.

He says there are only a few requirements that have to be met.

“It is your house, you live in Tennessee, your household income today is less than $119, 850. It is going to be genuinely helpful to those who fell behind on their mortgage during the last two years of COVID,” Perrey said.

For more information on where you can sign up, click here.

