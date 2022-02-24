Ukraine Crisis: What to know so far

JACKSON, Tenn. — While many in West Tennessee slept, those in the Ukraine woke up to a war on their doorstep.

Ukraine reports that Russia launched a full-scale invasion into the eastern European nation that has been fighting a civil war since 2014.

Airstrikes have hit military bases and cities around the country, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Troops have also been reported operating inside Ukraine.

The situation has forced Ukrainians to hunker down or flee.

In Russia, nearly 50 cities have seen people protesting the conflict.

And as the first day of the war draws to an end, President Joe Biden says sanctions are to come.

“Today, I am authorizing additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia. This is going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy both immediately and over time,” Biden said.

Local leaders like Mark Green say action should have been taken sooner to stop the Russian operation.

Green recently stated in an interview with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that America has acted too late in the past.

“Twice in the last century, America waited until it was too late, and it cost us hundreds of thousands of lives in World War I and World War II. What we want to do is try to prevent that from happening. Russia is a nuclear state. If Putin isn’t checked, what’s next? The Republic of Georgia? Or the Baltics?” Green said.

Those in West Tennessee shared their voice in a poll on Thursday too.

When asked “Do you think America is doing enough to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?” it was an overwhelming “no.”

