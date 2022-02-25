City of Jackson to begin pothole repairs Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson will be working to fix potholes on Saturday.

The city says the Street Department will begin at 6 a.m., and the process will include, but is not limited to:

Highway 18

Highland Avenue

Ridgecrest Road

Vann Drive

North Royal

“This is a cold-mix patch for temporary repair to make streets safe until a permanent fix can be done,” said City of Jackson, TN Street Department Superintendent Johnny Weddle. “We are asking our citizens to please drive with caution as our crews work on filling the potholes.”

If you see a pothole, report it to the city in the Ready 311 App.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.