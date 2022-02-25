Community leaders honored for learning life-saving skills

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local first responders are being honored for their service.

“We’re both very, very passionate about this program, and we use it everyday. We just can’t speak highly enough of this program, and we’re both honored to receive the award,” said Cathy Ferguson, a statewide CIT Officer of the Year recipient.

Several first responders and community leaders were honored for their impact on people’s lives by using the skills they’ve learned from the Crisis Intervention Team program.

“If somebody does something, you always want to thank them for a job well done,” said Leah Gray, the Regional Coordinator for NAMI, Tennessee. “And the more you can recognize people, the more I think that they will go out and talk about the program and just continue their effort statewide.”

Gray says this program helps control a dangerous situation.

“We’re teaching them the right words to say so that we don’t continue that traumatic event. We help deescalate those situations and get them the help that they need and deserve,” Gray said.

One of those honored says he is proud to be recognized.

“We don’t do this for recognition. Like most things in law enforcement, you do it to the best of your ability because it’s the way it needs to be done. Receiving this award, receiving this recognition across the state is very special to me,” said Tommy Ferguson, a statewide CIT Officer of the Year recipient.

If you would like to participate in the Crisis Intervention Team program or learn more about it, you can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000.

