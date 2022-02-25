James Trinity “Trint” Landis, age 39, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at his home in Cordova, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Landis family will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Trint was born on September 21, 1982, to Mr. James Keith Landis (Missy) of Arkansas and the late Becky Sills Norris. He loved to sing and play the guitar. He made us smile with his smile, intrigued us with his wit, and graced us with his song. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Along with his father, he is survived by his wife of over 15 years: Amy Jo Jordan Landis of Cordova, TN; his son: Jordan Styler Emison of Bells, TN; four brothers: Wade Norris (Tammy) of Jackson, TN, Chandler Norris (Megan) of Simi Valley CA, Matthew Landis (Kersten) of Lowell, AR, and Michael Landis (Kyndale) of Conway, AR; two nieces and two nephews: Bailee, Drake, Roxie, and Aiden. He also leaves his special fur babies “Lucy & Loretta”.