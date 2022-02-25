Kirkland’s to hold grand reopening on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-based company Kirkland’s hosted an event as part of its rebranding.

Kirkland’s held a grand re-opening of it’s Vann Drive location following a recent remodel of the store, and the rebranding of merchandise.

This will be the first Kirkland’s to open under their new branding.

Founder Carl Kirkland says the store is now more contemporary and in tune to the styles of today.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and the first 25 guests will receive a $25 gift card.

“We appreciate Jackson’s devotion to Kirkland’s over the years. We’ve got a dedicated group of customers that’s been with us. Now we enter the second generation,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland’s was founded in Jackson and operates 361 stores across the US.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.