Lynn Wyatt Veirs, 67, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at her home in Brownsville, TN.

Lynn was born January 20, 1955, to the late Reba and Howard Wyatt. She graduated from Haywood High School where she lettered in basketball as a star player for the Lady Tomcats. She was a lifelong fan of the sport and enjoyed reminiscing with her fellow players from the early 1970s. She went on to play basketball at Memphis State, Lambuth, and later graduated from Union University’s nursing program as a Registered Nurse.

Lynn worked at Haywood Park Hospital in the early days of its opening before joining Dr. Jerald White. She was the Director of Nursing at Crestview Nursing Home before being promoted to the Quality Assurance Department of American Health Centers where she was responsible for the quality of service at multiple nursing homes. She was diligent about everything, especially geriatric care. When the state surveyed her work, she almost always received perfect scores and was troubled by any imperfection.

Lynn served as the Chairman of the Tennessee Board of Nursing. She was a licensed airplane pilot and certified scuba diver. Her passions included Pickwick Lake and art, including pottery.

Her family was always top of mind, especially the Kendricks and Wyatts. She never missed their usually very large get-togethers. She would say her greatest accomplishment in life was her beloved son, Brick. She adored her daughter-in-law, Kimberly, and granddaughter, Annie Carlton. She spent a great deal of time lovingly caring for her late mother-in-law, Helene Veirs.

In addition to her parents, Reba and Howard, Lynn was preceded in death by one sister, Cheryl Wyatt.

Lynn leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Carlton Veirs; son, Brick (Kimberly) Veirs; granddaughter, Annie Carlton Veirs; and sister, Lois Wyatt Gilliland.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, 117 E Franklin St, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.