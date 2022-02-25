Mark Matthew Porter, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the West Tennessee Heath care-Dyersburg Campus. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Porter was born in Red Bay, AL on November 17, 1973, to the late R. D. Porter and Veatrice Johnson Porter. He worked as a mobile home technician for B & B Mobile Homes for many years. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Jane Porter and Lavera Porter.

He is survived by his wife of over 3 years: Kayla Lynn Knecht Porter of Friendship, TN; two sons: Justin Dutton (Brittany) and Jimmy “JJ” Dutton (Nichole) both of Milan, TN; one daughter: McKayla Porter of Friendship, TN; three brothers: Tommy Porter (Gladys) of Alamo, TN, Paul Porter (Mary Bryant) of Dyersburg, TN, John Porter of Dyersburg, TN; one sister: Ann Barrett (Elmer) of Alamo, TN; his Special Friends: James Barrett and Ann Marie Sikes; He leaves a legacy of 8 grandchildren, 3 nieces, 9 nephews, 15 great-nieces and 13 great-nephews.

The Porter family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.