More Rain Saturday Evening, Light Snow Chance, Nice Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update for February 24th:

Inversions can occur during the winter months when normal atmospheric conditions (cool air above, warm air below) become inverted. Inversions trap a dense layer of cold air under a layer of warm air. Today’s had led to cooler and cloudier weather then we had expected.

An inversion has set up over the region today trapping some low level clouds and leading to a few flurries. Inversions are one the hardest things for meteorologist to predict because they are often missed by weather forecast models.

Clouds will hang around on Saturday and some evening rain could try to transition over to a brief wintry mix or some light snow for some areas across West Tennessee into Sunday morning. We will talk more about what you can expect this weekend and more on the nicer weather coming next week right here.

LATEST ON WEST TENNESSEE RIVER LEVELS:

River levels are going to continue to rise this week across West Tennessee and flooding is likely to become a major issue as the week goes on for some of our communities. The Tennessee River is forecast to reach the moderate flood stage near Savannah on Friday and the Forked Deer River near Jackson is forecast to stay in the minor flooding stage this week as well and should crest this weekend. The Obion river is also expected to stay high over the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Friday night lows will again fall down into the upper 20s again for most of the region. The winds will be light and remain out of the northwest. Cloudy skies will be sticking around and even a few flurries cannot be ruled out, but any accumulations or travel impacts are not expected.

THE WEEKEND:

Long range forecast models are depicting another low pressure system drifting through this weekend. The system could bring another round of cold rain showers or a brief wintry mix or light snow Saturday evening and sticking around for Sunday morning. Highs this weekend will stay in the mid 40s on Saturday and near 50° on Sunday. Sunday night lows will drop down around 30°. The winds will change from the northeast to the west as the weekend progresses. If we do see any winter precipitation, it is likely to be snow flurries and any accumulations as of now do not see likely, but we will be keeping an eye on it as the week progresses.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer and sunny weather will be returning for the first half of next week. Highs will climb back up near 60° with lows still lingering around in the 30s. Some clouds will increase towards the middle of the week and the next disturbance may try to move through on Thursday, but it does not look very impressive as of right now. There is a chance some of us may even see some 70s coming in towards the back half of the week if the next system misses us and stays to the north of West Tennessee.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

