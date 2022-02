Mugshots : Madison County : 02/23/22 – 02/25/22

Carita Murrell Carita Murrell: Failure to appear

Amyauah McFadden-Ware Amyauah McFadden-Ware: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Amanda Dimarco Amanda Dimarco: Leaving the scene of an accident

Anthony Burgess Anthony Burgess: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Hunter Murphy Hunter Murphy: Violation of community corrections



Jeffrey Fuller Jeffrey Fuller: Failure to appear

Joshua Agee Joshua Agee: Violation of community corrections

Julie Smith Julie Smith: Violation of community corrections

Kevin Decker Kevin Decker: Violation of community corrections

Luis Gomez Cruz Luis Gomez Cruz: Failure to appear



Robert Barham Robert Barham: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest, reckless endangerment

Takiesha Cole Takiesha Cole: Theft of property under $1,000, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Vanessa Onate-Umanzor Vanessa Onate-Umanzor: Possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

William Braly William Braly: Failure to appear

Zachary Ballard Zachary Ballard: Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/23/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/25/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.