Spectrum, Henderson Co. leaders break ground on new project

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The future looks bright for one community.

Sen. Ed Jackson, Rep. Kirk Haston, and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray joined representatives from Spectrum on Thursday for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

It was called the Connecting Our Community event, having completed the Chesterfield Broadband Grant Project and steps Spectrum is taking to expand broadband.

“Broadband internet access is one of the most critical issues facing rural communities,” Bray said. “It is one of the most important things we can do for our citizens so everyone has access to the information and tools they need to succeed in today’s environment.”

Leaders with Spectrum say they expect to serve more than 1,000 additional homes and businesses in Henderson County.

“Spectrum’s fiber-optic network will deliver gigabit-speed broadband access to all newly served customer locations, with starting speeds of 200 Mbps and no modem fees, data caps or contracts,” said Zach Bates, Director of Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc. “This expanded connectivity will enable consumers to engage in remote learning, work, telehealth and much more, positively impacting local communities.

You can check to see if your address is in an area where build out is planned here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.