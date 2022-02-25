Students tour Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local high school students are getting the inside scoop on local law enforcement.

Around 40 students that are members of the Leadership University program were able to visit the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the local criminal justice system.

Students met with several law enforcement leaders and were also given a tour of the facility.

This program allows them to interact with local leaders.

“They get to meet a lot of adults that give back to the community and get to see what else is available that they otherwise wouldn’t be exposed to,” said Lauren Saliba, the Director of Leadership Development.

