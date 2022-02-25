SWAG hosts Father-Daughter Masquerade

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of young women hit the dance floor to enjoy a night of fun.

Sisters With Aspiring Goals, or SWAG, held their third annual Father-Daughter Masquerade Dance.

The girls were able to mix and mingle with each other while also enjoying the night with their fathers and parental figures.

Members say it’s important to have a relationship with your parents.

Thursday night’s was not only a chance to dress up and hit the dance floor, but also a time to appreciate your loved ones.

“I think it gives us a chance not only to be with our mothers, but be with our fathers as well, and have family alone time with our dads and just get out for a night,” said Autumn Williams, a member of SWAG.

Leaders with SWAG say events like this is an important bonding opportunity for young women.

