Tennessee Donor Services surpasses goal for new organ donors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Donor Services registered 107,000 new organ and tissue donors in Tennessee last year, surpassing its goal of adding 100,000 donors.

The new registrations came during the nonprofit’s inaugural #BeTheGift Challenge, with individuals and organizations challenging others to become organ donors.

This year, Tennessee Donor Services has upped its goal to registering 115,000 new donors.

According to the group, more than 400 Tennesseans donated organs in 2021, and nearly 2,500 Tennesseans donated tissue.

But at least 3,000 Tennesseans are still waiting for transplants.

Tennesseans interested in organ and tissue donation can learn more by visiting the website BeTheGiftToday.com.

