TN lawmakers spend workday in wheelchairs for teen’s challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State Representative Chris Todd joined more than a dozen other Tennessee lawmakers in the “Spend a Day in My Wheels” challenge.

The event challenged a bipartisan group of 14 lawmakers to spend their workday in a wheelchair to raise awareness about the difficulties that some Tennesseans face.

“The experience has shown me just how much more difficult even routine tasks like opening a door can become when you’re in a wheelchair,” Todd said.

16-year-old Alex Johnson, a student in Middle Tennessee, came up with the idea and presented it to State Representative Chris Boyd.

Johnson was diagnosed with a rare skeletal disorder that eventually confined him to a wheelchair.

“Until you’re in this situation, you don’t really think about counters being just too high or hallways being narrow or bathrooms not really being accessible even though they are labeled as that,” Johnson said. “I hope that those who participated see that change needs to happen and hopefully help that go through.”

This marks the second “Spend a Day in My Wheels” event. The first was held at the State Capitol in 2020.

