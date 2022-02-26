Another Round Of Rain And Sleet, Better Weather Ahead Sunday

Saturday Forecast Update for February 26th:

(RADAR VIEW SATURDAY EARLIER MORNING) Even radar has been struggling Saturday morning and showing most of the precipitation as snow because it is looking at a higher level when in fact, most of the precipitation has reached the ground as sleet this morning.

An inversion has set up over the region today leading to sleet showers. Inversions are one the hardest things for meteorologist to predict because they are often missed by weather forecast models. As some of the snow falls from the upper levels, it will melt to rain drops in the warmer air only to freeze again as sleet in the lowest few thousand feet of the below freezing air near the surface.

Clouds will hang around on Saturday and some evening rain could try to transition over to a brief wintry mix or some light snow for some areas across West Tennessee into Sunday morning. We will talk more about what you can expect this weekend and more on the nicer weather coming next week right here.

LATEST ON WEST TENNESSEE RIVER LEVELS:

River levels are going to continue to rise this week across West Tennessee and flooding is likely to become a major issue as the week goes on for some of our communities. The Tennessee River is forecast to reach the moderate flood stage near Savannah on Friday and the Forked Deer River near Jackson is forecast to stay in the minor flooding stage this week as well and should crest this weekend. The Obion river is also expected to stay high over the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Long range forecast models are depicting another low pressure system drifting through this weekend. The system could bring another round of cold rain showers or a brief wintry mix or light snow Saturday evening and sticking around for Sunday morning.

Highs this weekend will stay in the mid 40s on Saturday and near 50° on Sunday. Sunday night lows will drop down around 30°. The winds will change from the northeast to the west as the weekend progresses. If we do see any winter precipitation, it is likely to be sleet or snow flurries and any accumulations look to be low, but area residents should be aware of slick spots that could develop on bridges or higher elevated surface areas. In any case, this looks to be a short lived event.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer and sunny weather will be returning for the first half of next week. Highs will climb back up near 60° with lows still lingering around in the 30s. Some clouds will increase towards the middle of the week and the next disturbance may try to move through on Thursday, but it does not look very impressive as of right now. There is a chance some of us may even see some 70s coming in towards the back half of the week if the next system misses us and stays to the north of West Tennessee.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

