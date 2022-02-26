Auto Club Group provides $250,000 in scholarships to 5 HBCUs

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Students at five historically Black colleges and universities will share $250,000 in scholarships from Dearborn, Michigan-based The Auto Club Group.

The AAA Social Justice Innovator Scholarship will be offered to students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, math and business at minority serving schools in the 14 states where The Auto Club Group (ACG) operates.

The Auto Club Group says the program is part of its celebration of Black History Month and intended to help reduce barriers for underrepresented students in higher education.

The first round of funding is going to Bethune-Cookman University in Florida, Claflin University in South Carolina, Clark Atlanta University in Georgia, Fisk University in Tennessee and North Carolina Central University.

