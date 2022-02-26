Divers take a chilly plunge for charity

JACKSON, Tenn. —Aloha! Lets take a dive! Aloha Pools welcomes one organization for their annual Polar Plunge.

The Special Olympics hosted their 13th Annual Polar Plunge at Aloha Pools.









“This is one of our biggest fundraisers for our 400 plus athletes from across the southwest region. You’re jumping in cold, cold water and raising funds for our athletes,” said Whitney Billingsly, area director, Special Olympics.

The goal for the plunge is $10,000 and although they might not reach that number today, several participants made sure to plunge for a cause.

“Our student council does it as a service project, and we all fund-raise during the year, and a few of us jump. And I’m on the Executive Board, so I decided I should probably jump,” said Gracie Graves, sophomore Peabody High School.

Students from Peabody High in Trenton, Jackson firefighters, and all plungers took a dive into a 45 degree pool.

“What are you expecting? Cold! Very cold! I’m excited, she said there were some snowflakes she saw. So hopefully we get done before that,” Graves said.

After taking that 45 degree plunge, participants quickly ran to the nearest hot tub to warm themselves up.

“So we plunged into the freezing cold water, and it was freezing cold. It felt good. It was a little bit warmer than the outside. The ground was a little bit colder than the pool,” Graves said.

Although participants were freezing, Graves says this is something she wouldn’t mind doing again.

“I give it a 9 out of 10, yea I’d do it again,” Graves said.

The Special Olympics would like to thank Aloha Pools for allowing them to host their event at their Carriage House Drive location each and every year.