Local town brings Mardi-Gras fun to West TN

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. —If you can’t make it to New Orleans, don’t worry because the city of Brownsville has you covered.

Brownsville held their first ever Mardi Gras parade in their downtown area. Visitors could get a little taste from New Orleans all the way here in Tennessee.

From seafood boils, king cakes, live music and more, visitors could experience Mardi Gras in a more local setting. Organizers say they wanted to bring this event to Brownsville to have more activities for the community.

“Sometimes our square, kind of, gets a little slow and with blue oval coming in, we thought this was a great way to kind of kick off the spring. And we look forward to having monthly events here in downtown Brownsville,” said Jaclyn Eubanks, owner The Forked Deer.

In April there will be another event in downtown Brownsville called “Art in the Alley” where up to 30 art vendors will be selling and showing off their unique art.