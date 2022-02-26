Tennessee woman sentenced for voter fraud gets new trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis woman sentenced to prison for illegally registering to vote while on probation will get a new trial on that charge.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Mark Ward granted a motion for the new trial for Pamela Moses on Friday.

She was convicted in November of registering to vote illegally in 2019 and was sentenced to six years and one day.

She says she was unaware that she was ineligible to vote. Moses says the Tennessee Department of Correction gave her a certificate saying her probation had ended, but then rescinded the certificate.

To read more details, click here.

For more news happening across the state, click here or download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.