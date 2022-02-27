Car fire in North Jackson parking lot

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Fire Department responds to car fire.

The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a car fire that took place Saturday evening in the parking lot of Chipotle located at 883 Vann Drive in Jackson.

It is not known at this time how the fire started or if there were any injuries. Stay with us on-air and online, as we keep you updated on these developing stories.

The video clip used in this story came from a WBBJ news tipster, Michael McMahon.

And as always we appreciate our news tipsters, if you have a story for us contact us here.