Colder Overnight With Sunshine And Spring Like Temperatures Following

Sunday Forecast Update for February 27th:

Monday looks very pleasant in the afternoon but we’ll have a cold start in the morning. Starting off around 26 under mostly clear skies. Warming up quickly in the late morning to afternoon with highs topping out around the 60 degree mark. Winds will shift from the north to more from the west in the day.

Clear skies and turning colder with patchy frost in the morning. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20’s with light north winds. Be sure to take a jacket if you are heading out tonight especially after the sun goes down as it will turn colder very quickly.

The rain and sleet moved out early Sunday morning giving way to sunshine by late morning into the afternoon along with some pleasantly warmer temperatures. Temperatures topped out just over 50 degrees over most locations. Clear skies will allow radiational cooling overnight making for a frosty cold start in the morning. Our pattern ahead next week looks very stable with a few days of sunshine and temperatures warming day by day.

As of Sunday evening the Obion River was slowly declining in levels from 34 ft and the South Forked Deer River at Jackson was also declining from 34.18 ft and expected to continue dropping slowly into next week. The Tennessee River at Savannah is still of concern though as it is currently at just under 376 ft and forecast to peak by late tomorrow at close to 377 ft. Continue to use caution there. The level should slowly start to decline in level as we head into the end of the week.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE:

Tuesday through Thursday look very pleasant and spring like as we’ll keep mostly sunny skies through the week and highs will climb each day to around 68 on Tuesday to around 70 on Wednesday. A few high thin clouds will decorate the skies on Thursday at times with highs in the lower 70’s. Friday will bring a mostly cloudy day as a disturbance will be nearby but should remain mostly rain free and in the lower 70’s. Saturday will bring our next rain chance with showers and storms. Showers will likely linger into Sunday as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm11738959/

Brian Davis IMDB