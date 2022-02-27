Days of heavy rain brings flooding to Hardin Co.

SAVANNAH, Tenn. —Rain, rain, rain go away. And that it has. However, several West Tennesseans are feeling the affects of this week’s weather.

West Tennessee has seen a week full of rain and storms. Now that it’s coming to an end, residents are left with the repercussions of flooded waters and high water levels.











“The Tennessee River is normally, about a week after the rain it starts. So we’re seeing the Tennessee River rising,” said Melvin Martin, EMA Director, Hardin County.

Hardin County was one of many counties affected by storms. Including homes in Savannah and Crump.

“Most people around here are used to it, it’s just in the minor flood stage. So this week, today, it is at 375.7 and it’s supposed to crest tomorrow with about a foot of that level,” Martin said.

As you can see, floodwaters have covered several driveways here on Catfish Lane in Savannah. I spoke to the owner of the home behind me and he says he’s been unable to get into his home for the past several days.

“We have some roads closed, like normally every year. Coffee Landing Road gets flooded when it builds the flood stage. We always tell people there’s alternate routes around the flooded roads,” Martin said.

Hardin County Fire has made several rescues over the past two days. Chief Martin says if you see flooded waters, do not take the risk of trying to drive through them.

“Here at the river, the Coffee Landing is in standing water, but you can see the road. So right now it’s about 5 foot of water across the road at the deepest. And sometimes people think they can drive through the shallow end, and then they keep going and the vehicle dies because of the high water,” Martin said.

Martin says it will take nearly a week for the Tennessee River to recede below flood stages. Until then, remember to “turn around and don’t drown.”