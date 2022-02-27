Juneteenth pageant board gathers to discuss plans for 2nd annual pageant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Chairwoman, Tisa Day says any teen from ages 15 through 18 is allowed to compete.

She says they have to be in good standing with at least a 2.5 GPA and they also have to be from the surrounding counties.

The prize is a $1500 scholarship towards any college.

She says even if you don’t feel like your good enough to compete, come down because everyone has a fair opportunity

“You know some people say, I don’t have talent. Oh , let them work with you, they’ll find something in you to pull out. You do have talent, everyone has a talent. So you know those girls who say I don’t know, I can’t, just send them on. They’ll work with them. They’re going to pull out the talent in them, Day said.”

Juneteenth pageant officials say there will be another meeting held next Sunday at Lincoln Elementary School for anyone who’s interested.