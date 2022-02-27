Local teen runs for Henderson County Clerk

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — John James, an 18-year-old resident of Henderson County, has tossed his hat into the ring as a nominee for Henderson County Clerk.

James says he always has had a passion for public service and it’s time that Henderson County voted in some new leadership.

“I think that our county has the opportunity to see new leadership during this election. That’s why I urge all citizens to choose their candidates wisely, you know what I’m saying?,” said James.

James talked about his plans for the future and said he wants to make the residents of Henderson County, lives easier by implementing new strategies.

“I think that there are some options to get some, maybe in the rural areas, where people may not have to drive into town to get their tags or anything they can get it, you know. You can have a community over here where you can have a kiosk there. I think there is probably some grant money that we can apply for, to get that,” said James.

James says he always wanted to be a politician and he wants to make the County Clerk his first step to his political career.

“I think I always embodied the spirit of public service. I think I couldn’t think of anything better to do, than run for office,” said James.

He says whether he wins or not, he just wants the people of Henderson to have the support they deserve.

“I would appreciate their support, but the main thing I would like to see is, that this office is made more accommodating to the people of Henderson County,” said James.

Steven Williams, Jame’s employer, says he knows no one better suited for the job.

“He’s always been on time with us. He really cares about what he does at his job. He’ll be reliable in that office for the people of Henderson County to lean on him. If they have a problem or if they need something done, he’s going to handle each and every specific need that that office needs,” said James.

Williams says as a resident of Henderson County, he wants someone reliable and trustworthy.

“He’s young and I think he can be there for a long time. It’s not going to be somebody wanting to be there for four years and be out. He can make a career out of it instead of just a little while and retiring,” said James.

There are a total of five other nominees running for County Clerk as well.

Jill Parker, Damon Ownes, Jeffery Willis, Clay Crook and Tasha Craver are all running against John James.

He says whether he wins or not, he’s thankful for everyone who supported him.

