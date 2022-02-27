Savannah residents welcome a new restaurant

SAVANNAH, Tenn. –McAlister’s is opening a new location in West Tennessee.

McAlister’s is opening their first location in Savannah.







Before, if residents wanted McAlister’s, the closest locations were Corinth, Mississippi or right here in Jackson.

Now with a new location in town, residents are excited for the short distance they’ll have to take. Monday, February 28 is the official opening of McAlister’s. The first 111 people in line will receive a free tea for an entire year.

“We’re excited! We love being a part of the community and Savannah and the surrounding areas, and the area is really really excited. So I think it’s going to be a great first day and great first week. We got a great location,” said A.J. Baird president, Southern Rock Restaurants.

The new location is located at 1850 Wayne Road. And if you want to skip the crowd, you can order online and pick up at the store.