Dale Roberts, age 88, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at his home in Brownsville, TN. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in the Trinity Cemetery, Nutbush, TN with Dr. Roger Penn and Rev. Sammy Tillman officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM in the First United Methodist Church, Brownsville, TN. Dale was born on December 15, 1933, in Lafe, AR. Dale served his country in the U.S. Army with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team. He was a business salesman for many years with Brown Shoe Company and also sold Insurance in Memphis for many years. In addition, he was a school bus driver and raised cattle and pigs on the family farm. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Taylor Roberts; his daughter, Lisa Roberts Voss; his parents, Alvin and Lillie Green Roberts; two brothers, Milburn Roberts and Herbert Roberts; and four sisters, Louise R. Shostrom, Alma R. McGoldrick, Jean R. Owen and Doris R. LaCook. He is survived by his son, Mark T. Roberts (Andrea); two grandchildren, Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Roberts, Jake Taylor Roberts and their mother, Becky Roberts; one son-in-law, Danny R. Voss, all of Brownsville, TN and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Morris English, Dylan Spotts, Robert Hunt, Keith Sullivan, Malcolm McClanahan, and Max Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Owen and David LaCook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Cemetery Association, c/o Janet Willis, 437 Preston Dr., Brownsville, TN 38012 or the First United Methodist Church, 117 E. Franklin St., Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.