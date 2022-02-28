Flea market returns to Jackson Fairgrounds this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Great news for local thrifters: the flea market is returning to the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The monthly flea market formerly known as “Friendly Franks” is being reintroduced as Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market.

It will open this Friday, March 4 from 5-8 p.m. You can also visit from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, or 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The flea market is scheduled to be held during the first weekend of each month during the 2022 season.

The Jackson Fairgrounds are located at 800 South Highland Avenue.

For more information, click here to visit the official Facebook page.

