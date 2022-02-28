Food delivery driver shot in Jackson, suspect in custody

JACKSON, Tenn. — One man is in custody after being accused of shooting a delivery driver in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, February 21, officers responded to the North Hospital in reference to a shooting victim.

The male victim stated he was making a food delivery on Ivybrook Drive when a dark-colored, two-door vehicle pulled up beside him and stopped.

The victim said as he drove away from the area, the unknown vehicle continued to follow him. The victim advised officers that once he navigated to the 45 Bypass, the suspect drove beside him and fired several shots into his car, striking the victim with one round.

According to JPD, 43-year-old Antray Morrow was positively identified as the suspect responsible. He was taken into custody on Monday, February 28.

Morrow now faces charges of attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

