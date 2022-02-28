Fundraiser to help animals get needed health care

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local animal center is hosting a fundraising event to raise money for animals in need.

Whitney Owens, the Director of the Jackson Animal Care Center, says they’re hosting the Inaugural Fur Ball in March to raise funds for animal health care.

She says no animals can be adopted until they receive the medical treatment they need, whether it be blood tests, shots, or being spayed and neutered.

She says the goal for the fundraiser is $20,000.

Owen says all of the proceeds will go directly to medical care for the animals.

“Dinner entertainment is going to include a roast of Mayor Scott Conger. Then after dinner is over, we’re going to have live music. Stompwater band is going to be there playing for us. They do a lot of classic rock covers and things like that. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Then we have a pretty expansive silent auction this year, and a presentation by yours truly,” Owen said.

The Fur Ball is scheduled for March 12 at the Jackson Country Club.

