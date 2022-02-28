JMCSS leaders meet ahead of special meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local school leaders met ahead of a special called meeting.

The Jackson-Madison County School System held its monthly work session to discuss updates.

A topic discussed was the process of building a new Pope School.

The Madison County Budget Committee did recommend the school project and was approved for a 1,250 capacity.

That does not include a high school addition.

On Tuesday, leaders will learn how much they will receive for the project at a special called meeting with the Madison County Commission.

