JMCSS leaders meet ahead of special meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local school leaders met ahead of a special called meeting.
The Jackson-Madison County School System held its monthly work session to discuss updates.
A topic discussed was the process of building a new Pope School.
The Madison County Budget Committee did recommend the school project and was approved for a 1,250 capacity.
That does not include a high school addition.
On Tuesday, leaders will learn how much they will receive for the project at a special called meeting with the Madison County Commission.
