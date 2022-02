Mugshots : Madison County : 02/25/22 – 02/28/22

Shawnric Lewis Shawnric Lewis: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Adam Butler Adam Butler: Simple domestic assault

Allen Gaskins Allen Gaskins: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Antonio Alonzo Lucas Antonio Alonzo Lucas: Driving while unlicensed

Antray Morrow Antray Morrow: Attempted murder



Ariel Pearson Ariel Pearson: Driving under the influence

Breanna Brown Breanna Brown: Failure to appear

Byron West Byron West: Failure to appear

Cornell Browder Cornell Browder: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

Dakota Blystone Dakota Blystone: Driving under the influence



Darius Perry Darius Perry: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Dashuntae Morrow Dashuntae Morrow: Schedule VII drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Deonte Lovelace Deonte Lovelace: Schedule VI drug violations

Hayden Blair Hayden Blair: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jailah Givens Jailah Givens: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony



Jerlisa Braden Jerlisa Braden: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Julien Baker Julien Baker: Driving under the influence, open container law

Julius Lovelace Julius Lovelace: Schedule VI drug violations

Marquez Blair Marquez Blair: Simple domestic assault

Marriea Huffman Marriea Huffman: Failure to appear



Maurie Moore Maurie Moore: Failure to appear

Michael Goodwin Michael Goodwin: Violation of community corrections

Michael Shanklin Michael Shanklin: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

Montavious Robinson Montavious Robinson: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

Nathan Welch Nathan Welch: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Nick Poulon Nick Poulon: Violation of probation

Payton Walker Payton Walker: Criminal trespass

Ricoh Brooks Ricoh Brooks: Simple possession/casual exchange

Saida Lopez Saida Lopez: Shoplifting/theft of property

Shanaka Pearson Shanaka Pearson: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation



Tony Oglesby Tony Oglesby: Failure to appear

Tramanda Cook Tramanda Cook: Driving under the influence, hit and run property damage

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/28/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.