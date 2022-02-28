Services for Robert Lewis Davidson, 89, will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm atBrummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Malcolm Norton officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 11:00am until service time. Mr. Davidson, a retired Carpenter, a former Foreman for Linkous ConstructionCompany, and a bandleader of the band Bob Davidson and the Music Masters who played in theWest Tennessee area, died Thursday February 24, 2022, at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Hewas born on May 17, 1932 in Martin, Tennessee to John William and Captolia Arnold Davison. Hewas a member of Enon Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife JoyceGriffin Davidson, a son Donald Davidson, three sisters Marguerite Bynum, Lillian Doster, Sarah Elizabeth Bynum, two brothers William Roy Davison and Lloyd Roy Davison, and daughter in law Edna Davidson.

Survivors include two daughters Diane (Wayne) Cook of Collierville, TN, Sandra (Michael Wayne) Sims of McKenzie, two sons Gary Davidson and Robert Dale (Sandra) Davidson all of McKenzie, 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. Pallbearers for Mr. Davidson will be Dale Davidson, Thomas Davidson, Michael Wayne Sims, Gary Davidson, Doug Snider, Cain Snider, Timothy Ray Prince, and alternate Michael Dodd. Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.