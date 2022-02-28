Tennessee Music Awards to be held Monday night in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Music Awards are back!

After COVID-19 put a delay in the annual ceremony, the event returns to the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus on Monday night.

Local artists will gather for a night of recognition and a chance to take home the top prize in various categories.

The event is open to the public and tickets are still available — click here for details.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to last until 8:30 p.m.

The U of M Lambuth Campus is located at 705 Lambuth Boulevard in Jackson.

