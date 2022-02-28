Warm, Sunny, and Dry Trend Continues Into the Week

Weather Update – Monday, February 28, 2022 – 8:30 AM

TODAY:

Starting off cool but mostly clear this morning. Patchy freezing fog is possible along the Mississippi River this morning but should taper off around 10AM. Afterwards, our warm up should continue into the afternoon. Highs are expected in the upper 50’s with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds may move through at times. Partly to mostly cloudy skies should move in overnight with lows in the mid 30’s. However, clouds should clear shortly in the morning.

TOMORROW:

Another warm and sunny day is in store tomorrow. Starting in the 30’s and 40’s, we’ll warm up into the 60’s for highs. Plenty of sunshine remains but winds may be gusty by the afternoon. Overnight, mostly clear conditions remain with lows back in the 30’s and 40’s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Warmer weather continues Wednesday with highs in the 70’s. Mostly clear conditions remain with another light breeze today. Lows drop into the 40’s tonight. A mild cold front will pass on Thursday with highs remaining in the 60’s once again. Southerly flow remains into the end of the week. Lows overnight are back in the 40’s. Friday, 70’s return but so do clouds. Another gusty afternoon is ahead, before storms this coming weekend.

THIS WEEKEND:

Our dry streak comes to an end by this weekend, with storms returning Saturday. Highs remain in the 70’s on Saturday with the chance for some afternoon scattered thunderstorms. Overnight, lows drop into the 40’s. By Sunday, 70’s remain but another major cold front is ahead. This will lead to an increased storm threat by Sunday evening. Most showers should remain until the later afternoon while lasting overnight.

