Another Spring-like Day In Store For West Tennessee

Weather Update – Tuesday, March 1, 2022 – 11:30 AM

TODAY:

Starting off cool but mostly clear this morning. However, our warm up should continue into the afternoon. Highs are expected in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine.Wind speeds may reach into the teens, giving us a slight breeze. However, overnight speeds just continue dropping into the single digits by tomorrow afternoon. Mostly clear skies should continue overnight with lows in the upper 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Another warm and sunny day is in store tomorrow. Starting in the 30’s and 40’s, we’ll warm up into the 70’s for highs. Plenty of sunshine remains throughout the day. A light breeze may stick around but should taper off by the later afternoon. Overnight, mostly clear conditions remain with lows back in the 40’s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

A mild cold front will pass on Thursday with highs remaining in the 60’s once again. Southerly flow remains into the end of the week. Lows overnight are back in the 40’s. Friday, 70’s return but so do clouds. Another gusty afternoon is ahead, before storms this coming weekend.

THIS WEEKEND:

Our dry streak comes to an end by this weekend, with storms returning Saturday. Highs remain in the 70’s on Saturday with the chance for some afternoon scattered thunderstorms. Overnight, lows drop into the 40’s. By Sunday, 70’s remain but another major cold front is ahead. This will lead to an increased storm threat by Sunday evening. Most showers should remain until the later afternoon while lasting overnight.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com