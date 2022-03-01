Funeral service for Brian Martrell McKnight, Sr., age 41, will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mr. McKnight died Monday, February 21, 2022 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Family & Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

