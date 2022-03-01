Father arrested in death of 4-year-old child

JACKSON, Tenn. — A 27-year-old father was arrested Monday in connection to the death of his child.

According to U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller, Tyler McMillion allegedly left his two children — ages two and four — unattended in a vehicle in Jackson on August 21, 2021.

A release states the incident resulted in the death of the four-year-old.

An investigation was launched by the Jackson Police Department and adopted by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

On February 28, 2022, the Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments on McMillion on charges of first degree murder, reckless homicide, child neglect, aggravated child neglect, and two counts of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

On the same day, authorities visited a home in Milan where they arrested McMillion without incident. He was booked at the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department before being transported to the Madison County Jail, where he remains in custody.

