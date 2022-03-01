JMCSS employees could soon see 4th bonus check

JACKSON, Tenn. — Employees in Jackson and Madison County may see a fourth bonus check soon.

The Jackson-Madison County School Board has given out three bonus checks since 2020, and now employees could be eligible for another in May.

The $500 bonus will be given to full-time employees who complete the Cultural Competency and Diversity Training course by a certain date, and have 90% attendance.

A $250 bonus will be given to part-time employees who complete the same course.

Greg Hammond, with JMCSS, says this bonus, along with the previous ones, is something the district is giving to invest in their employees.

“This fourth bonus, we hope, shows our employees that we see the hard work that you are doing. We see the dedication that you are providing to our students and to our community,” Hammond said.

A newsletter was sent out to JMCSS employees with specific dates for deadlines.

